ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list

By Ariana Figueroa
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j66ma_0fxNhXJI00

Democrats in Congress say they will try to advance a package of gun regulations this week in the House of Representatives, but Republicans are not expected to be widely supportive. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee have unveiled a gun control legislative package that they plan to mark up Thursday morning.

The package, named the Protecting Our Kids Act , is made up of eight bills related to gun control, all first introduced in 2021 by Democratic lawmakers. Only one had any Republican co-sponsors, and it’s unlikely the package will find much GOP support.

Horrific mass shootings this month in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas have propelled the White House and Democrats to push for some type of gun control legislation. While this package will likely pass the House, it’s expected to go nowhere in the evenly divided Senate. A small group of bipartisan senators is working on some type of gun control legislation, but no bill has been unveiled.

None of the bills to be debated in the House would ban assault-style weapons, which were used in the New York and Texas shootings. One measure does bar the purchase of certain semiautomatic rifles by anyone under the age of 21. Others deal with gun trafficking, gun storage and so-called ghost guns.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said on Twitter that the House separately will take up Georgia Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath’s “red flag” bill this month. Red flag laws allow the courts or law enforcement to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is adjudged to pose a threat to themselves or others.

The House Judiciary markup is at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday and can be watched here.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

Here are the eight bills combined in the House Judiciary package:

Bill: H.R.3015: Raise the Age Act

Introduced by Rep. Anthony Brown, Democrat of Maryland.

This bill would prohibit the sale of certain semiautomatic rifles to anyone under 21. Currently, a person needs to be 18 to purchase one.

There are exceptions under the bill. They would include members of the armed forces or a full-time employee of the U.S. government who is authorized to carry a firearm.

This bill had two Republican co-sponsors, Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Bill: H.R. 2280: Prevent Gun Trafficking Act

Introduced by Rep. Robin Kelly, Democrat of Illinois.

This bill would establish a new federal penalty for gun trafficking, which could range from a fine to up to 10 years in prison. The bill also allows for the seizure of firearms and ammunition involved in the offense.

It would also be “ unlawful to sell or dispose of a firearm or ammunition to any person knowing or having reason to believe that the person intends to sell or dispose of the firearm in violation of a federal law, or to sell or dispose of the firearm to a person in another state in violation of that state’s law.”

This measure had no Republican co-sponsors.

Bill: H.R. 3088: The Untraceable Firearms Act

Introduced by Rep. David Cicilline, Democrat of Rhode Island.

This bill aims to curb ghost guns, which are homemade guns that lack a serial number, making it difficult for law enforcement to trace the owner of the weapon if it’s found at a crime scene. The Biden administration directed the Justice Department to issue a final rule to ban manufacturers from making ghost gun kits.

The measure would require that all firearms need to be traceable, including guns that are made with a 3D printer. Only gun manufacturers are allowed to issue a serial number for a firearm, according to the bill.

In terms of penalties, a first violation of this law would result in a fine, no more than a year in prison, or both. If there is a repeat offense, a person would be fined, serve up to five years in prison, or both.

This bill had no Republican co-sponsors.

Bill: H.R. 748: Ethan’s Law

Introduced by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Democrat of Connecticut.

This bill aims to regulate the storage of firearms, particularly in homes with children, by setting federal, state and tribal requirements. The bill establishes “ requirements for firearms on residential premises to be safely stored if a minor is likely to gain access without permission or if a resident is ineligible to possess a firearm.”

A person could be fined up to $500, per violation, and if a minor or someone who does not possess a firearm obtains a firearm in the home and is injured or causes injury, the person to whom the firearm belongs can be fined, imprisoned for up to five years, or both.

There were no Republican co-sponsors to this bill.

Bill: H.R. 6370: The Safe Guns, Safe Kids Act

Introduced by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Democrat of Michigan.

This bill would establish federal requirements for the storage of firearms on residential properties. The bill would make it unlawful if a person who has a firearm “ knows, or reasonably should know, that a minor is likely to gain access to the firearm without the permission of the parent or guardian,” and if “a minor obtains the firearm and uses the firearm in the commission of a crime or causes injury or death to such minor, or any other individual.”

There were no Democratic or Republican co-sponsors for this bill.

Bill: H.R. 130: The Kimberly Vaughan Firearm Safe Storage Act

Introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat of Texas.

This bill would establish federal requirements for firearms and ammunition on residential properties by requiring firearms and ammunition to be safely stored if a minor is likely to gain access without permission to the firearm.

The firearms would need to be secured, unloaded and separated in a safe and locked, or the firearms would need to be off the residential property and stored at a storage facility or gun range. The bill would also require those safes and storage facilities to be certified by the Department of Justice.

If someone violates this law in connection with a civil charge, and there is no discharge of the firearm, they can be fined up to $5,000.

If someone violates this law in a criminal action, and there is a discharge of the firearm, they would be fined a minimum of $50,000 and no more than $100,000, imprisoned for no more than 20 years, or both.

There were no Republican co-sponsors to this bill.

Bill: H.R. 5427: Closing the Bump Stock Loophole Act

Introduced by Rep. Dina Titus, Democrat of Nevada.

This bill would classify bump stocks as machine guns and require them to be registered under the National Firearms Act and prevents the manufacture, sale, or possession of new bump stocks for civilian use.

A bump stock allows “a semiautomatic firearm to shoot more than one shot with a single pull of the trigger by harnessing the recoil energy of the semiautomatic firearm to which it is affixed so that the trigger resets and continues firing without additional physical manipulation of the trigger by the shooter,” according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

There were no Republican co-sponsors to this bill.

Bill: H.R. 2510: The Keep Americans Safe Act

Introduced by Rep. Ted Deutch, Democrat of Florida.

This bill would make it unlawful for the import, sale, manufacture, transfer or possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, which can be a magazine, belt, drum, feed strip, or similar device that has a capacity of more than 10 rounds of ammunition. However, the bill allows existing magazines to be “grandfathered” in, so they can still be held in possession, but prohibits the sale or transfer of “grandfathered” large capacity ammunition feeding devices.

This bill also allows for the use of funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program for buy-back programs for such devices. Individuals who surrender a LCAFD under a buy-back program receive compensation.

There were no Republican co-sponsors to this bill.

The post What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told

Students and teachers told U.S. House members during a Thursday hearing that their right to talk about race and LGBTQ+ issues in public schools is being silenced due to an onslaught of new state laws as well as pressure on school boards from right-wing advocates. “To be crystal clear, this is about disrupting and destroying […] The post Freedom of speech is under attack in public schools, U.S. House panel told appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrat leads push to update 150-year-old federal mining law

Democrats in Congress are hoping to overhaul the nation’s 150-year-old system for mining the elements needed for battery manufacturing, as high gas prices and Russia’s war in Ukraine underline the need to transition from oil and gas to renewable energy sources. U.S. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva of Arizona and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich […] The post Arizona Democrat leads push to update 150-year-old federal mining law appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kyrsten Sinema has taken $2.5 million from corporate PACs since 2021

At the same time that Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was standing in opposition to Democratic efforts to raise taxes on corporations, she was raking in campaign cash from many of the companies lobbying against the tax increases — corporate PACs have given Sinema more than $2.5 million since 2021, more than one out of […] The post Kyrsten Sinema has taken $2.5 million from corporate PACs since 2021 appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

GOP bill to restrict ballot drop boxes fails after 2 Republicans vote no

Two Republican senators joined Democrats to kill a GOP proposal that would have banned the use of “unmonitored” ballot drop boxes. Sens. Paul Boyer and Michelle Ugenti-Rita both voted against House Bill 2238, but for vastly different reasons. Boyer has killed a number of Republican-backed bills to dramatically change election law, including proposals making it […] The post GOP bill to restrict ballot drop boxes fails after 2 Republicans vote no appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
Arizona Mirror

Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last

After two years of a temporary provision to allow remote voting in the U.S. House, the top 36 users of the proxy voting system are all Democrats, though Republicans have also taken advantage of it. Proxy voting was meant to keep crowds of House members smaller and thereby limit the spread of COVID-19, back in […] The post Remote voting in the U.S. House hits a second anniversary, but it may be its last appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Florida Gov Ron DeSantis moves to ban transgender youth and Medicaid recipients from all transition care

The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Dina Titus
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Ted Deutch
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
Arizona Mirror

U.S. Senate Republicans block bill requiring agencies monitor domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a bill that would require federal agencies to monitor domestic terrorism incidents, including those potentially related to white supremacy. The failure of the Senate procedural vote showed again how difficult it is for Congress to agree on any response to U.S. gun violence. It followed a racist […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans block bill requiring agencies monitor domestic terrorism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
BUFFALO, NY
Arizona Mirror

Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools

WASHINGTON — Survivors of a U.S. policy that forced Indigenous children to attend boarding schools where they were abused, or went missing, detailed to members of a U.S. House Natural Resources panel during a Thursday hearing the need for Congress to establish a truth commission dedicated to unveiling the traumas Indigenous children experienced at the […] The post Congress explores creation of truth commission for U.S. Indian Boarding Schools appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Machine Guns#Ghost Gun#Politics Federal#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic#Gop#The White House#Senate#Twitter
Arizona Mirror

In Arizona, you can be forced to sell your condo

Jie Cao and Haining Xia fell in love with the United States and, upon moving stateside from China in the 80s, they decided to settle down in a place with wide open blue skies that epitomized the freedom of the American way.  “I was so impressed with this land,” Cao, who got her law degree […] The post In Arizona, you can be forced to sell your condo appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Fixing the digital divide requires senators to approve Biden’s FCC nominee

Last week, President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet for major Internet Service Providers promising to increase internet speed and quality, and lower the cost of internet for low-income families. These commitments, following an act of Congress to create the Affordable Connectivity Program last November, are not nearly good enough for the 30% of […] The post Fixing the digital divide requires senators to approve Biden’s FCC nominee appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

The monthly ‘Child Tax Credit’ is good for Arizona families — and for the lawmakers who support it

With the second-highest COVID-19 death rate in the U.S., Arizona has suffered immensely over the past two-plus years. While Arizonans have kept their heads high and pushed on through the pandemic, the lasting economic impact of COVID-19 and the largest rise in inflation in 40 years remain huge barriers for families struggling with financial stability […] The post The monthly ‘Child Tax Credit’ is good for Arizona families — and for the lawmakers who support it appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Mirror

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to pass bipartisan gun control legislation, following a mass school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre was the nation’s second-deadliest mass school shooting since another at Sandy Hook Elementary […] The post Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Arizona Mirror

FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at Michigan baby formula plant

WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told Congress on Wednesday that he’s found no evidence of intentional delay or malfeasance within the agency — though it took months to act on a whistleblower report of what he called “egregiously unsanitary” conditions at an infant formula plant in Michigan.  FDA Commissioner […] The post FDA chief cites ‘egregiously unsanitary’ conditions at Michigan baby formula plant appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arizona Mirror

Pandora’s Box: Overturning Roe is only the beginning of the threats to women

When I was raped in 2016, one of my attackers reached inside me and pulled out my NuvaRring, an internal birth control device, and asked me what it was.  When I told him, he cast it aside where it was lost until police retrieved it a couple days later.  Following my attack, because of the […] The post Pandora’s Box: Overturning <i>Roe</i> is only the beginning of the threats to women appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Historic report on Federal Indian Boarding Schools finds 47 in Arizona, 400 nationwide

For the first time in history, the Department of Interior investigated the federal Indian boarding school system across the United States, identifying more than 400 schools and over 50 burial sites. Arizona was home to 47 of those schools, which were attended by Indigenous children who were taken away from their families and attempted to […] The post Historic report on Federal Indian Boarding Schools finds 47 in Arizona, 400 nationwide appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Emails show Ginni Thomas asked GOP lawmaker Shawnna Bolick for help overturning Biden’s Arizona win

The prominent wives of a U.S. Supreme Court justice and an Arizona Supreme Court justice were involved in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.  Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, tried in the days after the election to convince  two Republican state legislators to help her […] The post Emails show Ginni Thomas asked GOP lawmaker Shawnna Bolick for help overturning Biden’s Arizona win appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

1K+
Followers
855
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy