One dead, one hospitalized in Maynardville shooting
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Union County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the victims in the shooting that occurred Wednesday.
One individual, Susan Griffen Gorbet, 62 , was shot and killed on the 100 block of Dogwood Trail in Maynardville. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say Union County deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1. Two people were found with gunshot wounds.
The other person was transported to a Knoxville hospital for treatment early Wednesday.
At the request of eighth District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents are working alongside Union County officials to investigate the shooting.
