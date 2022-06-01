One dead, one hospitalized in Maynardville shooting

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Union County Sheriff’s Office identified one of the victims in the shooting that occurred Wednesday.

One individual, Susan Griffen Gorbet, 62 , was shot and killed on the 100 block of Dogwood Trail in Maynardville. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Union County deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1. Two people were found with gunshot wounds.

The other person was transported to a Knoxville hospital for treatment early Wednesday.

At the request of eighth District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents are working alongside Union County officials to investigate the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

