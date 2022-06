ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Parents in Alexandria, Virginia are expressing concerns about the response to a deadly stabbing involving a high school student at a shopping center. The incident happened on May 24 at the Bradlee Shopping Center in the 3600 block of King Street. Authorities said 18-year-old Alexandria City High School (ACHS) student Luis Alejandro Mejia Hernandez was stabbed and killed during the fight, which involved more than 30 people. A 16-year-old was taken into custody related to the stabbing on Wednesday.

