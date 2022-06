OPWDD's 2022 integrated supportive housing awards to expand access to affordable, accessible, non-certified housing for people with developmental disabilities. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the release of an Integrated supportive housing application available to qualifying service providers and housing developers. The 2022 funding opportunity, to be administered by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities, will award $15 million in capital funding to expand access to affordable, accessible, non-certified supportive housing options for people with developmental disabilities.

