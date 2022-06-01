ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Coroner IDs 19, 20-year-old killed in Horry County shooting

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEEfK_0fxNge4m00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The two people who were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Horry County have been identified.

Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs, and 20-year-old Jeremiah Dicker, of Columbia, were killed after being shot at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 554 and Red Bluff Crossroads, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Another person was injured in the shooting.

Horry County police said three people were shot in total. One person involved is labeled as a suspect in a police report, which did not include many details.

WMBF

3 charged in Horry County double murder

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people have been charged in connection to a deadly Horry County shooting. Police said the investigation determined three suspects planned to commit an armed robbery that resulted in the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Jeremiah Zachariah Dicker and 19-year-old Kalik Conn. On Friday, police announced that...
