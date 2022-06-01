Coroner IDs 19, 20-year-old killed in Horry County shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The two people who were killed in a shooting Tuesday in Horry County have been identified.

Kalik Conn, 19, of Longs, and 20-year-old Jeremiah Dicker, of Columbia, were killed after being shot at about 2:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 554 and Red Bluff Crossroads, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Another person was injured in the shooting.

Horry County police said three people were shot in total. One person involved is labeled as a suspect in a police report, which did not include many details.

