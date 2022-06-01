Mount St. Mary's honors EMS workers

The Dunkirk Police Department says it has been taking an increased amount of reports of car entries throughout the city. In a statement Friday on social media, the department says officers have identified a person of interest and recovered some property which is unclaimed. Police are reminding city residents to lock their vehicles, garages and sheds to protect their belongings, and are also encouraging everyone to not have any valuables inside their vehicles. Dunkirk Police say if you were a victim of a vehicle entry in the last few days and are missing property, call the department's 11:00 PM-7:00 AM shift during those hours to claim your property.

