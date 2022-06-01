ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara County, NY

Mount St. Mary's honors EMS workers

wnypapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week of May 15-21 was recognized as National Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week. On May 18, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital hosted its 17th annual Niagara County Salute to Emergency Medical Services Recognition &...

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
wnypapers.com

Youngstown fire displaces residents

This past Monday evening, a fire disrupted a quiet Memorial Day in the Village of Youngstown. According to reports by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the NCSO Communications Center received a 911 call at 7:38 p.m., reporting a residential structure fire at 420 Main St. Officials with the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. confirmed a working structure fire with flames visible through the windows and roof of the two-story apartment building. A call for assistance soon followed.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Groups Hold Rallies to Voice Concerns Over Brooks Memorial Hospital

With the future of Brooks Memorial Hospital up in the air, two groups held rallies Saturday morning at the Clarion Hotel in Dunkirk to make their voices heard on the issue. Inside the hotel, the Brooks-TLC Hospital System Board of Directors hosted a rally to speak about the importance of health care in rural communities, as well as an urgency to progress with the site of a new Brooks Hospital on East Main Street in Fredonia. Brooks-TLC Board President Chris Lanski says a number of factors have delayed progress on the building project...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Announces 2022 Streets Program

The City of Jamestown announced its 2022 Streets Program on Friday, with work having already begun. Due to increased state aid, the city will be aggressive in implementing an expanded program. The plan focuses on the greatest areas of need for the city, and works to improve its aging streets. Several projects could be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on greater funding availability, as well as weather. Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer/all season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Rochester man dies in Amherst crash

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Amherst Police Department has reported a 39-year-old man from Rochester has died following a crash early Saturday morning. Around 12:35 a.m., the man’s 2019 Chevrolet reportedly left the road and crashed into a tree on Lawrence Bell Drive, near Earhart Drive. The man suffered serious injuries and died at the […]
AMHERST, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Lockport, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Health
Niagara County, NY
Health
City
Tonawanda, NY
Niagara County, NY
Government
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
News 4 Buffalo

Erie County SPCA in ‘urgent need’ of volunteers

(WIVB) — The SPCA Serving Erie County has announced it has an urgent need for volunteers in all areas, both working with animals directly and working behind the scenes. Departments with positions involving work with animals include: Foster Care Behavior Animal Care Surgical Suite Veterinary Services Kitten Nursery Cat Colonies Off-Site Adoptions Departments for those […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County officials to get update on plans for Athenex plant

Chautauqua County officials hope to get an update next week on ImmunityBio's takeover of the Athenex plant. The California-based company completed the acquisition of the facility on Route 5 in February. County Executive P.J. Wendel raised the issue during the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce's Executive breakfast held in Dunkirk today. Wendel told WDOE News he has not heard about any changes in plans for the facility on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Local nursing home workers join nationwide fight for reform

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several Western New York nursing home facilities are joining in on the nationwide demand for reform, seeking better wages and more staff. They say change is way overdue and the Covid-19 pandemic didn’t make things any better. Today, local health care workers met with elected officials...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Mountain Fire#Ems#Lockport Fire Department#Gasport Chemical Hose Co#Lewiston Fire Co#Pekin Fire Department#Twin City Ambulance Corp#Upper Mountain Fire Co#Wrights Corners Fire Co#The Niagara County Agency
chautauquatoday.com

County DPF announces three road projects

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced on Friday the start of three major road projects later this month. Crews will be rehabilitating Dutch Hollow Road (County Route 57) in the Town of Ellery from June 13 until July 1. Work on South Dayton-Silver Creek Road (County Route 93) is planned for June 30 until August 1. And crews will be rehabilitating Fluvanna-Townline Road (County Route 59) from June 30 until August 1. The roads will not be closed during the work and motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers and signage during weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM. No detours will be posted, but the County DPF advises motorists to take an alternate route.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Police Receiving Increased Reports of Vehicle Entries

The Dunkirk Police Department says it has been taking an increased amount of reports of car entries throughout the city. In a statement Friday on social media, the department says officers have identified a person of interest and recovered some property which is unclaimed. Police are reminding city residents to lock their vehicles, garages and sheds to protect their belongings, and are also encouraging everyone to not have any valuables inside their vehicles. Dunkirk Police say if you were a victim of a vehicle entry in the last few days and are missing property, call the department's 11:00 PM-7:00 AM shift during those hours to claim your property.
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Child hit by vehicle in Buffalo, injuries appear serious

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature. The boy is continuing […]
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
wnynewsnow.com

Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Crash

HARMONY – Two people were airlifted following a Wednesday afternoon crash in the Town of Harmony. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the traffic accident happened at the intersection of Route 474 and Baker Street around 5:30 p.m. Deputies said a vehicle, driver by 25-year-old Panama resident Jason...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County 911 Operator Who Hung Up On Mass Shooting Call Fired

The 911 dispatcher who hung up on a Tops employee who called in about the active shooter situation has been terminated from her job. The operator had previously been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. A closed-door hearing was held regarding the call taker's conduct during the mass shooting call and previous calls she took were also considered. Erie County Legislator April Baskin said,
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy