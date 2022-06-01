Paradise Valley Independent hosts 2 candidate forums

Join the Town of Paradise Valley Independent newspaper for two candidate forums this summer — the first featuring the mayoral candidates, followed by Town Council candidates.

On Tuesday, June 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. mayoral candidates Jerry Bien-Willner and Julie Pace will face off in a forum hosted by Lead News Editor Melissa Rosequist.

Then, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, the four Town Council candidates will participate in a forum, also hosted by Rosequist.

Town residents and voters are invited to attend both events, which will be held at Town Hall, 6401 E. Lincoln Drive, to learn more about the people seeking election and reelection.

The Aug. 2 primary election features both races. For Town Council, voters are asked to select three out of four candidates to fill open seats. In the mayor’s race, voters will select one person to be named mayor to a two-year term.

Bien-Willner is seeking reelection to a third term, while Councilmember Pace is challenging for the seat. If Pace is elected to mayor, the Town Council will be asked to appoint someone to fill her council seat next January. If Bien-Willner wins, Pace will remain on Town Council until the end of her term in 2023.

Tuesday, July 5, is the voter registration deadline to participate in the primary election. Ballots will be mailed out on Wednesday, July 6.

Leading up to the forum and the election, the Independent is conducting weekly Q&A’s with the candidates to better learn each person’s position on various topics important to town residents including water issues, development, finances and more.

Search ‘Paradise Valley election’ on yourvalley.net to read all the Q&As.