Widow stresses importance of Florida's 'Move Over Law'

Coronavirus is still surging in Florida with cases at the highest level since mid-February, the positivity rate the greatest since early February and more than three times above the target 5%. Also hospitalizations the most since the end of March and three times from the record-keeping low 42 days ago. But the deaths’ increase are among the lowest since the start of the pandemic and a little lower than two weeks ago.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO