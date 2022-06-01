ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Widow stresses importance of Florida's 'Move Over Law'

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local widow is on a crusade to remind drivers about Florida's "Move Over Law”, where you move over a lane for stopped law enforcement or other service vehicles displaying their warning lights. "You made me a widow at the age of 47," Susan Adkins said in a...

www.wflx.com

Comments / 5

Related
timesnewsexpress.com

Remains of 15-year-old found in Florida identified 50 years later

Human remains uncovered in Florida nearly 50 years ago have been identified with the help of genetic genealogy. Tests carried out by Othram Labs, a private forensic laboratory that relies on genome sequencing to build DNA profiles, confirmed the remains were those of 15-year-old Susan Gale Poole. They were discovered in June of 1974, two years after the teen was last seen in Broward County just before Christmas in 1972.
FLORIDA STATE
sciotopost.com

1 Million Dollars of Cocaine Seized in Traffic Stop in Indiana

INDIANA – Troopers were able to take some serious drugs off the street after a traffic stop yielded a significant amount of drugs. According to Indiana State Troopers, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at approximately 4:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a tractor-trailer at the thirty-seven-mile marker eastbound on Interstate 70 for a routine compliance inspection. The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as Leonardo Hernandez, age 38, of Miami, Florida, with one passenger in the vehicle. During the conversation with the driver and passenger, criminal indicators were observed, and a consent search revealed approximately forty-four pounds of suspected cocaine.
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

COVID comeback: Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals; indoor masks urged

Support local journalism. Become an all-access digital subscriber to any of our Florida publications. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
Martin County, FL
Society
Martin County, FL
Cars
Martin County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
wflx.com

State's coronavirus new weekly cases surge to 73,797, highest since mid-February

Coronavirus is still surging in Florida with cases at the highest level since mid-February, the positivity rate the greatest since early February and more than three times above the target 5%. Also hospitalizations the most since the end of March and three times from the record-keeping low 42 days ago. But the deaths’ increase are among the lowest since the start of the pandemic and a little lower than two weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Florida not anticipating 'emergency posture' for storm, governor says

Florida is ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies over the next few days, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday. Speaking in Orlando, the governor said Florida's Division of Emergency Management is closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone One, which is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex as it nears the Florida Peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida house party shooting leaves four teenagers hospitalized

A Florida home occasion abruptly ended on Saturday evening when pictures have been fired in Malabar. Throughout a big open home occasion, a disturbance broke out between two males, and one in all them started firing pictures, in response to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Officers responded to the incident at 11:55 p.m.
MALABAR, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Adkins
WCTV

DNA identifies 1974 remains that may link to Florida serial killer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a Florida teenager who went missing nearly 50 years ago have been identified through advanced DNA technology. Palm Beach County detectives said Thursday that they believe 15-year-old Susan Poole may have been slain by Gerard Schaefer, a police officer who was also a serial killer.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Remains ID'd as Florida teen missing since 1970s, thought to be victim of serial killer

Patti Poole still talks to her sister every day. There’s no longer the chance to call her to talk or visit with her in person. Instead she uses her prayers. What does she say to her sister? “How’s it going? What’s heaven like?” Patti Poole said Thursday. “But they found her in hell.” Her older sister Susan Poole died many years ago. She disappeared from Broward County shortly before Christmas ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
foxsports640.com

Mail fraud a growing prblem in South Florida

St. Lucie law enforcement officials warn residents to look out for mail poachers, WPTV reports. Local officials urge residents to pay close attention when delivering outgoing mail such as cash…
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy