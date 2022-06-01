Ben Stokes vows to make England ‘great again’ as new captain tells stars they have free hit in New Zealand opener

BEN STOKES wants to make England’s Test team great again by giving his men licence to play with freedom.

Skipper Stokes leads England into a new era in the First Test against New Zealand at Lord’s today.

Cricket – England Nets – Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, Britain – June 1, 2022 England’s Ben Stokes during nets Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs Credit: Reuters

It is also a first match for head coach Brendon McCullum and team supremo Rob Key.

Stokes said: “I want guys to believe they’re not going to have black marks next to their name if something goes wrong.

“It’s about making guys believe we have their backs.

“It’s not going to happen overnight — it’s about making the English Test team great again, which I’m very passionate about.

“I want everyone to feel free under my captaincy. There has been talk about the word ‘reset’ — which is something I don’t particularly like.

“I just see this as a complete and utter blank canvas for this Test team.

“Everyone is starting fresh now — whether you are Matt Potts, Stuart Broad or Jimmy Anderson.”

Fast bowler Potts makes his debut alongside legends Anderson and Broad — who have 1,177 Test wickets between them.

Opponents New Zealand were crowned inaugural World Test champions last summer and captain Kane Williamson says they are excited about Lord’s.

He said: “Our Test team are so passionate about the five-day format.

“You certainly still see the purists get a real kick out of red-ball cricket and our team is full of those sorts of people.

“Becoming Test champions was an amazing achievement. For us there is a lot of excitement to be playing Test cricket.”