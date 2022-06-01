Mercedes ISD teacher arrested for injury to disabled child

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes ISD teacher was arrested on Wednesday for injuring a child.

Maria Luisa Espino, 48, was arrested on a charge of injury to a disabled child, a state jail felony, according to a release from Mercedes PD.

Authorities told ValleyCentral that Espino is a teacher at Mercedes High School and that the incident occurred during school hours.

According to Hidalgo County Records, she was issued a bond amount of $5,000.

ValleyCentral reached out to Mercedes ISD who released the following statement:

The safety and security of Mercedes ISD students and staff is the District’s top priority. All matters dealing with students and personnel at Mercedes ISD are taken seriously, with respect to privacy, and addressed in accordance with law and policies. Mercedes Police Department are currently investigating the incident, due to the sensitivity of this investigation, the district cannot comment on the current allegations against a school employee. Mercedes ISD

