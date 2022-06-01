Brewer's Brunch at Trustworthy Brewing Co.

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Three Square is getting ready to kick off its annual ‘Restaurant Week’ in Las Vegas. The 12-day event, which runs from June 6 through the 17, is just one of the food bank's efforts to combat food insecurity across the valley. “Over the...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Palms Casino Resort and Vegas Test Kitchen are working together on a new pop-up restaurant experience. A Palms spokesperson says guests will be able to enjoy a variety of cuisine from three local chefs every Friday and Saturday night. It's part of what's called...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — National Doughnut Day is Friday, June 3, giving Americans everywhere an excuse to indulge in a delicious treat morning, noon or night. The name "doughnut" comes from Salvation Army volunteers known as "donut lassies," who traveled overseas during World War I to provide support to troops through things like supplies and confections.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Bellagio Conservator just unveiled its summer theme, called "Jungle of Dreams." What goes into constantly transforming the space for each season and new events?. Jessica Walker, director of horticulture, joined us to talk about the process.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a big weekend in for The 100 Black Men of Las Vegas. The organization is hosting its Legacy Gala. The dress code is black tie with a twist. Attendees are rocking their snazziest gym shoes with tuxedos and gowns. The organization works to enhance...
Las Vegas (KSNV). — On Thursday morning, plenty of foot traffic on the strip as some tourists woke up early to squeeze in all their activities. "There are just amazing things here," said one visitor. "The Food! The casinos! The people" said another. Having fun, and spending cash while...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Several Las Vegas chapels were shocked when they received cease-and-desist notices for the use of Elvis impersonators. Authentic Brands Group, which owns the rights to Elvis Presley's image and likeness, sent the notices, alleging the impersonators are violating their trademark. Michael Kelly, managing partner of...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An update to a controversial decision to paint over a popular mural in the Arts District this week. The colorful mural, located across from Nevada Brew Works became a popular spot for people to take pictures, was covered by an ad agency. To restore it,...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Job seekers will now have a chance to choose from multiple positions during a week-long job fair hosted by Nevada JobConnect. The events will be held across various Nevada JobConnect Las Vegas offices starting Monday, June 6, 2022. Companies hiring include:. Legends Attractions. Hiring for...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working on a barricade. It was reported around 7:41 p.m. on Saturday near Charleston Boulevard and Arden Street, closest to Lamb. Police say the call originated as a person on a bus threatening someone with a firearm.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — After a loved one dies, they may be gone from our sight, but they are kept alive in our hearts. Procare Hospice wants to be part of that path to healing. Saturday, they hosted a memorial dove release celebration for friends and families who have lost a loved one.
NV Energy is giving an opportunity to Las Vegas drivers who may be thinking of the big switch to an electric car. The company hosted an electric vehicle expo and test drive event Saturday. Those who stopped by not only got to drive the cars but also learned about charging...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Restrictions and closures will continue to flood a local downtown freeway as an ongoing NDOT project continues. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced the following restrictions coming to the area during the week of June 6 as part of the ongoing Viaduct Rehabilitation project.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is dead after a Friday evening shooting in the central Las Vegas valley. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Dr. near Maryland and Desert Inn after reports of a shooting. Arriving officers located an adult male...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Green Valley Library in Henderson is celebrating its grand re-opening on Thursday. The library branch recently underwent renovations to expand its community services and remodel its children's restrooms. It also has new painting, flooring and additional improvements to the building, and there's more flexible space.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Although The Animal Foundation takes in many animals each day, one kitten is catching the attention of many at the shelter. The Animal Foundation posted on social media Friday that they currently have, what they call, a super rare male calico kitten at their facility.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two casino-hotels in North Las Vegas are planning to remain closed for at least another year. The city of North Las Vegas will allow Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho to remain non-operational through June 4, 2023. The two Station Casinos properties have remained closed since...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Various valley organizations are getting together to provide the community with free vaccinations for their four-legged family members. The free dog vaccination event will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Paradise Recreation Center, located at 4775 McLeod Drive, just north of Tropicana Ave.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The parent company of Formula One has closed its $240 million purchase of land near the Las Vegas Strip in advance of a planned race in 2023. Courtnee Chun with Liberty Media said in an email that the company bought 39 acres on the northeast corner of Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.
Comments / 0