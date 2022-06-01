Heidi Montag is Expecting Her Second Baby with Spencer Pratt

Click here to read the full article.

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt revealed that they are expecting baby number two! The couple, who already have a 4-year-old son named Gunner, broke the news to Us Weekly and announced that their due date is in December.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” Montag told the outlet. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for.”

The couple has been open about their struggles with conceiving a second child , telling US that it took about 18 months for Montag to get pregnant. The reality star has tried unconventional methods to conceive, including eating raw bison heart and raw liver.

“I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, I’m willing to try different things,” Montag told PEOPLE . “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido, and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had. Also now I’ve been taking the supplements called ‘Her Package’ from Heart and Soil that has improved my menstrual cycle.”

It’s worth noting that you can develop a foodborne illness when eating raw meat, per Healthline . Side effects include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, fever, and headache.

Montag took to Instagram to share the big news, writing that “miracle baby #2” is on the way. “Once I saw the word ‘pregnant’ I started hysterically crying, overwhelmed with joy and shock and I sprinted upstairs to show Spencer. I couldn’t believe I was pregnant again!” the mom captioned a photo of herself and her pregnant belly. “Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother! To say we are all thrilled is an understatement.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

