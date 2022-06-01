ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Center, OH

Missing teenage girl from Lewis Center found safe

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl who was missing from Lewis Center has been found.

Madelyn Johnson was last seen by her parents at 6:30pm Monday and last made contact with her mother Tuesday evening via text, per the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced Johnson had been found and was safe back with her family.

