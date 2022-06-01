Missing teenage girl from Lewis Center found safe

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl who was missing from Lewis Center has been found.

Madelyn Johnson was last seen by her parents at 6:30pm Monday and last made contact with her mother Tuesday evening via text, per the sheriff’s office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced Johnson had been found and was safe back with her family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.