CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two 15-year-olds were playing with a gun in Chesterfield County Sunday night when it went off, killing one of them, investigators said. Deputies responded to a home in Mount Croghan on Airport Road, where the shooting happened. Authorities said a 15-year-old boy died, but have not released his identity at this point.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO