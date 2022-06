The Tampa Bay Rays have had a handful of injury woes within their bullpen unit, and now another relief pitcher will be sidelined for at least the coming week. The Rays announced on Friday that reliever J.P. Feyereisen has been placed on the 15-day injured list ahead of their three-game home series against the Chicago White Sox. The veteran right-handed pitcher is dealing with a right shoulder impingement injury, and as a result, the team opted to call up Calvin Faucher from Triple-A Durham.

