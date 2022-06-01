The most (and least) expensive homes sold in San Francisco real estate last month

PALO ALTO – After nearly 60 years in business, the Old Pro, a beloved sports bar in Palo Alto, will be closing its doors for good."It just financially wasn't working, so we just have to move on," said owner Steve Sinchek. "Everything added together. Insurance, labor, rent, a lack of business, I mean, it all kind of goes into the big ball of wax. It just wasn't coming out positive."Like so many businesses across the Bay Area, Sinchek says they struggled through the pandemic."We tried to take it as long as we could, but we just couldn't make it," he...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO