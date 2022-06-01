Trained dogs may better detect COVID than rapid tests, new study finds

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Trained dogs may do a better job of detecting COVID patients than rapid tests, according to a French study released Wednesday.

Specially trained dogs, sniffing sweat samples, were able to detect COVID in nearly all cases, while rapid nasal tests only picked up on roughly 84% of cases, according to the study, published in the medical journal Plos One.

Rapid tests won out, however, when it came to accurately identifying negative cases: Dogs correctly identified about 90% of negative cases, but rapid tests correctly identified nearly all.

Two of the false-positive cases identified by dogs had other coronaviruses: NL63 and OC43, both of which cause respiratory infections, the authors wrote.

The first-of-its-kind study showed “excellent” performance of trained canines when compared to rapid testing. Dogs showed “no real difference in sensitivity,” or the ability of a test to correctly identify patients with a disease. Canines are less invasive than other forms of COVID testing, the authors pointed out, and can also complete testing more quickly than a lab.

Never miss a story about coronavirus

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Specially trained dogs may be particularly useful in detecting COVID among special-needs patients, including those with Alzheimer's, who find it difficult to endure nasal-swab testing, and in mass settings like airports, public events, and schools, the authors wrote.