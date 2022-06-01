ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Trained dogs may better detect COVID than rapid tests, new study finds

By Erin Prater
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAjjI_0fxNbSXZ00

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

Trained dogs may do a better job of detecting COVID patients than rapid tests, according to a French study released Wednesday.

Specially trained dogs, sniffing sweat samples, were able to detect COVID in nearly all cases, while rapid nasal tests only picked up on roughly 84% of cases, according to the study, published in the medical journal Plos One.

Rapid tests won out, however, when it came to accurately identifying negative cases: Dogs correctly identified about 90% of negative cases, but rapid tests correctly identified nearly all.

Two of the false-positive cases identified by dogs had other coronaviruses: NL63 and OC43, both of which cause respiratory infections, the authors wrote.

The first-of-its-kind study showed “excellent” performance of trained canines when compared to rapid testing. Dogs showed “no real difference in sensitivity,” or the ability of a test to correctly identify patients with a disease. Canines are less invasive than other forms of COVID testing, the authors pointed out, and can also complete testing more quickly than a lab.

Never miss a story about coronavirus

FOLLOW THE AUTHOR:

Specially trained dogs may be particularly useful in detecting COVID among special-needs patients, including those with Alzheimer's, who find it difficult to endure nasal-swab testing, and in mass settings like airports, public events, and schools, the authors wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Experts warn never put this on your résumé—regardless of what job you’re applying for

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s hard to find a workplace norm the pandemic hasn’t upended. It’s increasingly rare for white-collar workers to go into the office five days a week. The definition of “workwear” is up for debate. Job-hopping no longer sets off alarm bells. And, as of right now, it’s decidedly a job seeker’s market.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Medical Journal#Respiratory Infections#Swab#French#Plos One#Rapid
Fortune

Russian oligarch’s $300 million yacht found hidden in a creek

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Andrey Melnichenko lost his first yacht to sanctions in March. Now authorities say they’ve found another. But impounding this one could be a lot more difficult. The 367-foot, $300...
WORLD
Fortune

Australian billionaire slams Elon Musk’s return to work order right as his $48 billion firm discloses a huge security flaw

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Australian tech billionaire Scott Farquhar started a war of words with Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the latter’s return-to-work policies. But a Twitter feud with Musk might need to wait, as Farquhar’s $48 billion software company is dealing with a serious hacker problem.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
Fortune

Europe places Vladimir Putin’s alleged lover on the sanctions list

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Vladimir Putin’s alleged lover has been targeted as part of the sixth package of economic sanctions by the European Union. Former Russian gymnast and ex-member of parliament Alina Kabaeva...
POLITICS
Fortune

Elon Musk, these experts will bet you $500,000 that you’re wrong about the future of A.I.

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk has a habit of using Twitter and interviews to make big statements. This week, for instance, Musk told Jack Dorsey via tweet that AGI—artificial general intelligence, or A.I. with the power and flexibility of human intelligence—would most likely be here by 2029.
BUSINESS
dogster.com

Poodle-Cross Dogs Outpacing Parent Breeds

Pet insurance provider Nationwide recently analyzed policy and claims data for more than 1.6 million dogs, revealing an interesting trend. The number of Poodle crosses enrolled with Nationwide has increased 160%, while the number of Poodles, Golden Retrievers and Labrador Retrievers has decreased. Pet expert Jackie Brown has spent 20...
PETS
petmd.com

Flea and Tick Medicine Poisoning in Dogs

While it is very important for your dog to be on flea and tick prevention to help minimize the risk of the many diseases these insects carry, there are strict guidelines to prevent toxicity when administering these medications. Substances that are toxic to insects such as fleas and ticks can...
ANIMALS
Fortune

Fortune

137K+
Followers
6K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy