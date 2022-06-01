Hydrologic Outlook issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Asotin; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Nez Perce County in north central Idaho Southeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Northeastern Asotin County in southeastern Washington * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 213 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarkston Heights-Vineland, or near Clarkston, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Lewiston, Clarkston, Clarkston Heights-Vineland, West Clarkston-Highland, Asotin, Clarkston Heights and Jerry. People attending NAIA World Series should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 305 and 325, and between mile markers 327 and 328. U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 3. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

