Wilson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-01 16:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: East Carteret BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Core Banks beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Onslow by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Strong longshore currents can sweep swimmers and surfers into rip currents, piers, jetties and other hazardous areas. In many cases, the longshore current is strong enough to prevent swimmers from being able to keep their feet on the bottom making it difficult to return to shore. Target Area: Coastal Onslow BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Onslow County beaches. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Alleghany, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Alleghany; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Arlington; Augusta; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Alexandria; City of Buena Vista; City of Charlottesville; City of Colonial Heights; City of Covington; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; City of Winchester; Clarke; Craig; Culpeper; Cumberland; Essex; Fairfax; Fauquier; Fluvanna; Frederick; Gloucester; Goochland; Greene; Hanover; Henrico; Highland; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Loudoun; Louisa; Madison; Mathews; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Page; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince William; Rappahannock; Richmond; Rockbridge; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 303 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE ALLEGHANY AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BATH BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CRAIG CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLUVANNA FREDERICK GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENE HANOVER HENRICO HIGHLAND JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUDOUN LOUISA MADISON MATHEWS MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE COLONIAL HEIGHTS COVINGTON FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK RICHMOND STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG WINCHESTER
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

