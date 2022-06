Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Two Juneteenth celebrations will take place in Ocala on Saturday, June 18:. * The Ocala Juneteenth Celebration Commission and the City of Ocala will host an event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Webb Field at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, 1510 N.W. 4th St., Ocala. It will include entertainment, vendors, nonprofits, businesses and mentor groups. Funds from sponsorships will provide scholarships for local high school seniors for acceptance into a university, college or vocational program. The event is free to attend.

