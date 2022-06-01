Man charged with two counts of murder after killing woman who was 30 weeks pregnant in Jefferson County

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County prosecutors have confirmed that 22-year-old Carol Barnett was 30 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

She was shot and killed last Thursday on Darlington Avenue in Steubenville.

Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty says Barnett was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Woodland when a disagreement occurred between the two.

Police arrested Joshua Woodland a day later and he is being charged with two counts of murder.

