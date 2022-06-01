ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Man charged with two counts of murder after killing woman who was 30 weeks pregnant in Jefferson County

By Corrine Hackathorn, Taylor Long
 3 days ago

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County prosecutors have confirmed that 22-year-old Carol Barnett was 30 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

She was shot and killed last Thursday on Darlington Avenue in Steubenville.

Steubenville Police Chief Bill McCafferty says Barnett was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Woodland when a disagreement occurred between the two.

Names released in Jefferson County murder; One man arrested

Police arrested Joshua Woodland a day later and he is being charged with two counts of murder.

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wirt County teen dies in Wood County auto accident

PARKERSBURG — The death of a 16-year-old Elizabeth boy after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening is being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Elizabeth Pike (West Virginia 14), near the Wood/Wirt County line, Chief Deputy Mike Deem said.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Your Radio Place

Phone stolen from employee's purse at Cambridge Dollar General

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A female employee of Dollar General on Wheeling Avenue in Cambridge called police to report her phone had been stolen while she was working. The theft took place Thursday, June 2 around 6: 30 p.m. She told police the phone was taken out of her purse...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Corrections Officers Charged with Assault; Inmate Faces Felony Charge

Two Zanesville Corrections Officers face assault charges following two separate incidents at the city jail. After review of the evidence the officers were charged by City Law Director David Tarbert with one count of assault. The case was turned over to the Ohio Attorney General to be handled at the misdemeanor level.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man arrested after hitting child riding on bike while DUI in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washingon City police arrested a man for driving under the influence and hitting an 8-year-old boy on a bicycle. Nolan Thomas was riding his bicycle Friday evening in front of his home when he was hit. The driver, David Garcia, was driving without a license and under the influece, according to the police report. Neighbors say he briefly got out of his car, but then fled the scene. Nolan had to be flown my medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
