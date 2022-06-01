Looking for something to do close to River Valley this summer? Here's a list of what's coming up

Despite record-high gas prices , more people are expected to drive to summer destinations this year.

There may be plenty to do close to home for those in the River Valley.

The rodeo is in Fort Smith, and summer events are ahead through the Labor Day weekend.

A list of events follows:

Old Fort Days at Harper Stadium of Kay Rodgers Park at 4400 Midland Blvd.

June 1 - $7 family night, sponsored by KFSM.

June 2 - Fourth performance of 89th annual Old Fort Days Rodeo.

June 3 - "Tough enough to wear pink" night in support of breast cancer.

June 4 - Sixth and final performance of the 89th Annual Old Fort Days Rodeo.

June 1 – July 31, 2022 - Oceans of Possibilities! Summer Reading Programs at Fort Smith Public Library, register here .

June 2 - First Thursday Films by the Fort Smith Public Library in their community room, showing "Amour" at 6 p.m.

June 3 - World Bicycle Day at Fort Smith Brewery .

June 7 - Free Movie Night at The Bakery District

June 10 - Glitz, Glam and Glitter Drag Show at Kinkead's.

June 14 - Reception for Max Avery - Candidate for State Representative at the Bonneville House.

June 17 - Saving Abel at TempleLive Fort Smith.

June 17-18 - Fort Smith Riverfront Blues Festival .

June 17-18 - True Grit Ride & 5K

June 18 - River Valley First Responder Softball Tournament at Ben Geren Regional Park.

July 4 - The Mayor's 4th of July Celebration returns to Harry E. Kelley River Park. Enjoy live entertainment by DJ Grand Master P. , Who Shot JR , The River Valley Community Band , and two-time American Country Music NEW Female Vocalist Nominee RaeLynn!

July 27 - Arkansas Band Master's Association Conference .

July 29 - Peacemaker Festival 2022 .

August 22 - Leanne Morgan: The Big Panty Tour .

August 26-27 - Fort Smith International Film Festival 2022 .

