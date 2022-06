St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's game against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Pujols started Thursday's series opener and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a whiff. Nolan Gorman, who missed the last three games with a back injury, is replacing Pujols at DH and hitting second.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO