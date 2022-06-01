ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Congressman Richard Neal speaks at Western Mass Economic Development Council lunch

By Kate Wilkinson
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1poq9o_0fxNYg3E00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special lunch was held at the Sheraton in Springfield for the Western Mass Economic Development Council. Among those speaking: Congressman Richard Neal.

Congressman Richard Neal reacts to inflation and rising gas prices

Congressman Richard Neal explained this as an opportunity to show his work on Capitol Hill with local industry leaders.

The Council provides information and resources to local businesses through networking, expansion, and relocation. At the forefront of the annual meeting: questions about addressing inflation and local business needs.

In a one on one interview with 22News, Congressman Richard Neal said one thing he felt he needed to emphasize in his speech was the resiliency of the US economy.

“March 11th 2020, Doctor Fauci gave us his warning,” Congressman Neal said. “We lost 22 million jobs in three months. Mid-summer all of those jobs will be back. And the Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported this morning there are 11.5 million jobs that go unanswered everyday.”

That data put out Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics found job openings went down by nearly a half a million in April.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Neal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Capitol Hill#Nexstar Media Inc
NHPR

Springfield launches its first-ever Pride parade

The first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts, makes its way toward downtown on Saturday, June 4, 2022. As Springfield's first Pride parade winded down and spectators gathered at city hall to dance and eat and shop with local vendors, organizer Taurean Bethea marveled at the turnout. "This is amazing. I...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy