Ware Police Department may move to former Country Bank headquarters

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department may soon have a new place to call home.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the town of Ware announced a plan to rehab the former Country Bank headquarters on Main Street into the Ware Police Headquarters. The town would have to spend approximately $8 to $10 million to build a new Police Station.

Rehabbing the former Country Bank location instead saves the town millions. Both Country Bank and the Ware Police Department welcomed the proposed move, saying the police department has outgrown its current space.

A town meeting will need to vote to approve the funding in an upcoming meeting.

