ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware, MA

Ware Police Department may move to former Country Bank headquarters

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XmuY_0fxNYOMG00

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ware Police Department may soon have a new place to call home.

Ware man sentenced to prison for trafficking cocaine

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the town of Ware announced a plan to rehab the former Country Bank headquarters on Main Street into the Ware Police Headquarters. The town would have to spend approximately $8 to $10 million to build a new Police Station.

Rehabbing the former Country Bank location instead saves the town millions. Both Country Bank and the Ware Police Department welcomed the proposed move, saying the police department has outgrown its current space.

A town meeting will need to vote to approve the funding in an upcoming meeting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

5-alarm fire at former cereal factory in Orange draws assistance from Worcester County crews

ORANGE — Firefighters are battling a large, five-alarm blaze at a former cereal factory Saturday in this small Franklin County mill town.  Fire crews from Worcester County, including various District 8 outfits from nearby Athol, Royalston, Gardner, Phillipston, Petersham, Winchendon and Rutland, were heard on radio transmissions providing assistance at the scene as well as station coverage. According to the...
ORANGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Connect. Police seeking suspects in theft case with ties to western Mass.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Connecticut are investigating a ‘follow home theft’ with ties to western Massachusetts. According to Bristol Police, a coin dealer was returning from a coin collector show in West Springfield when $30,000 of rare and collectible coins and cash were stolen out of the dealer’s vehicle.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to accident on Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Wilbraham Road and Roosevelt Avenue Friday night for a report of a two-car collision. According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews had to extricate one person from their vehicle. They were later brought to the hospital with serious injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest man for unlicensed firearms possession, assaulting officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man last Sunday after he assaulted two police officers during a firearms arrest. Police told Western Mass News that they arrested 25-year-old Joe Anthony Montaner-Vazquez of Holyoke after officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle he was a passenger in just after midnight Sunday morning.
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ware, MA
Ware, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Large fire breaks out at old cereal factory in Orange, Massachusetts

ORANGE, Mass. — Firefighters in central Massachusetts are battling a large fire in Orange that broke out in a building that once housed a cereal factory, according to officials. Orange Fire Chief James Young said the fire at 16 West River St. was first reported at about 11:45 a.m....
ORANGE, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Maker of super strong glass busy amid shootings

BERKSHIRE CO, MA (New10)-There’s a lot of conversation about how to ramp up security in the midst of continual mass shootings. The president of a special glass company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts believes they are helping to save lives in businesses and schools. News10’s Anya Tucker met Chris Kapiloff, president of School Guard Glass, at a […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Headquarters#Nexstar#Police Station#Country Bank
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum

WORCESTER — Police set up crime scene tape outside the Worcester Art Museum Friday morning. Investigators wore foot coverings as they inspected an exterior stairwell on the Lancaster Street side of the museum. Police said there was a death at the location. The case, which involves the medical examiner, remains under investigation. This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Police investigate death on grounds of Worcester Art Museum
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Springfield

A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food. Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Construction begins for Food Bank’s new Chicopee location

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Construction for the new Food Bank of Western Massachusetts officially kicked off on Thursday. It’s a project that had faced pushback from some area residents. “This is going to be the hub of food security for western Mass. and points beyond,” said Chicopee Mayor John...
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy