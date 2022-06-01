ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Missing woman's body found in James River

By Cameron Thompson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZpN1_0fxNY9Cc00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The body of Lauren Winstead, one of the two women who disappeared on Memorial Day in the James River, was discovered along the river in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon, according to Richmond Fire Capt. Robert Maass.

Winstead, 23, of Henrico, and Sarah Erway, 28, of Chesterfield, went underwater after they floated over the Bosher Dam.

Erway's body has not yet been discovered.

WTVR
Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway

Winstead's body was found just west of the Powhite Parkway bridge, about five miles from the Bosher Dam.

The women were with a larger group of friends when they went over the dam . Friends said they had attempted to get off the river earlier in the trip, but the current was too strong and carried the friends over the dam. The rest of the group survived.

River levels were above nine feet on Monday. Due to the high levels, people were not supposed to be on the river without a permit or life jacket.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Henrico, VA
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

1 person, dog dead in 5-vehicle crash in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 80-year-old Richmond woman is dead after a crash involving five vehicles on River Road on Friday. The crash, which happened around 3:45 p.m., closed the area between North Ridge Road and College Road for several hours. It reopened around 8:20 p.m., according to the Henrico Police Department.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James River#Richmond Fire Capt
spectrumlocalnews.com

Gunfire erupts at Virginia party, leaving 1 dead, 7 hurt

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and seven other young people were injured after gunfire erupted during a graduation party in central Virginia, police said Saturday. Two separate fights between attendees of the mostly outdoor party in Chester were reported shortly before police received a...
CHESTER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

41K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy