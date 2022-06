Summer is long and hot in Texas but we had a wonderful spring. Rainfall has been scarce and will probably remain scarce in summer. The gardener needs to prepare for drought so that plants do not suffer from the heat. One of the most important and easiest methods to protect plants and the soil is to apply a thick layer of mulch in the garden. Mulch will keep the soil temperatures cooler, hold in moisture and keep weed seeds from germinating.

