Wayne County, MI

Severe storms have come and gone -- here’s what to expect next in Metro Detroit

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – A batch of thunderstorms moving northeastward out of Indiana intensified early Wednesday (June 1) afternoon as it entered Wayne County, and wind gusts between 60 and 70 mph caused damage on the city’s westside and downtown. All of the rough weather is now gone, with just some areas of...

www.clickondetroit.com

ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about rain chances on Sunday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown. This evening is cloudier and feels like fall. The air is cool and crisp. Tonight, will have a healthy amount of clouds with rain arriving by dawn. Sunday will not be a washout, with wet weather mainly in the morning. More rain is expected with seasonable temperatures next week.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Mostly beautiful weekend in Metro Detroit, with some Sunday rain chances: What to know

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown. More terrific weather is in store for today. Temperatures will be lower than average under abundant sunshine. Tonight will be fair and cool. We will have increasing clouds tomorrow with a chance of showers. It will not be a washout. More persistent showers are possible Monday, and umbrellas may still be needed a couple of days afterward.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rain possible this weekend in Metro Detroit after warm, sunny Friday

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday, Motown. Whether you are doing lawn work or playing outdoors, today’s weather will be wonderful. It will be sunny, warm and comfortable. Tonight will be clear and chillier. Tomorrow will be bright and mild. Warmer weather returns Sunday with some rain. Showers are more likely with seasonable warmth early next week.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s an early look at this weekend’s weather forecast for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – As expected, we had a few light showers this morning, and now the sun has made a glorious return to finish our Thursday (June 2). Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, with lows in the low-to-mid-50s (11 to 12 degrees Celsius) in the heart of the area and possibly dropping into the mid-to-upper-40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) in our coldest rural suburbs. Wind tonight will be light, generally from the west at 2 to 5 mph and back a bit to the southwest late at night.
ENVIRONMENT
fox2detroit.com

Trail of storm damage left behind by afternoon's severe weather

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Early afternoon storms that blew through Metro Detroit left a mark Wednesday, bringing down trees and causing thousands to lose power. Neighborhoods in Detroit, Garden City, and Dearborn Heights were among the hardest hit. "All of the sudden it got really dark and it...
GARDEN CITY, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

A history of the Belle Isle ferry — and why it hasn't returned

Spending a summer day on Belle Isle is one of Detroit's great recreational traditions. But especially since the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up public interest in outdoor activities, getting to the island has been a headache. If you're signed up for text alerts from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources — a great service, by the way — you know that the island predictably reaches capacity and closes to cars every weekend afternoon, all summer long.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Exactly how I’d spend 24 hours in Metro Detroit

I love Detroit. As someone who no longer has the pleasure of living in the area, people are sometimes surprised to hear that -- how much I love the region, that is; but it’s one of those “IYKYK” things. Anyone who has spent substantial time in the Detroit area knows, this city and its surrounding ‘burbs are such gems.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Summertime favorites kick off this weekend and the Detroit Grand Prix races around Belle Isle one last time. Detroit Grand Prix (Belle Isle), through Sunday: Start your engines for the premiere racing event of the year dashing around beautiful Belle Isle for one final time. Fans can catch all the action on the grandstand and participate in fan activities around the island including interactive displays, music and plenty of food options. Local 4 is the Detroit Grand Prix station and viewers can watch live coverage throughout the weekend on Local 4+. Tickets and schedule here.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Only Two I-96 Lanes Open Between Kent Lake & Wixom Roads Next Week In Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that I-96 will be reduced to two lanes next week in Oakland County. The next phase of the I-96 Flex Route project will begin next week shifting part of the eastbound I-96 traffic from Kent Lake Road to Wixom Road across the median until late fall. Starting Tuesday, June 7, eastbound I-96 will go down to two lanes approaching Kent Lake Road and then shift across the median to the westbound lanes. During this road work, these lanes will be closed until the fall: The northbound and southbound Kent Lake Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Milford Road The northbound and southbound Milford Road ramps to eastbound I-96 The eastbound I-96 exit to Wixom Road MDOT officials say the $269 million investment in the I-96 Flex Route project is expected to directly and indirectly support 3,429 jobs. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI

