LOS ANGELES — Pete Alonso was already going to be a favorite for next month's All-Star Home Run Derby as the two-time defending champion. With the way he's hit at Dodger Stadium, the Mets slugger looks primed for a three-peat.Alonso homered twice for the second time this season, drove in five runs and bounced back from a costly error as New York beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 Saturday night."I still haven't gotten an invite yet. I really enjoy it," said a smiling Alonso about the July 18 derby, which will be held the night before the All-Star Game at Dodger...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO