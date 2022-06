Michigan officials find deer with TB in a new area. Michigan ag officials are alerting farmers after finding a bovine tuberculosis-infected deer in a new area. Dr. Mike Vanderklok is with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. He says, “We have a core area where TB has been kind of found endemicly in the free-ranging white-tailed deer in northeastern lower Michigan, and occasionally we will find a TB-positive deer outside of that area, and that did happen.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO