Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder After Intentionally Causing Crash. Louisiana – On June 6, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on June 5, 2022, just before 9:00 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop G arrested 52-year-old Earl Lewis IV of Cotton Valley, Louisiana. Lewis was wanted on a fugitive warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder. The investigation began on May 5, 2022, when Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-20 near LA Hwy 9 in Bienville Parish. The initial investigation revealed that a 2003 Saturn Vue was traveling west on I-20 when it ran off the road and overturned.

COTTON VALLEY, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO