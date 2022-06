On May 29 first responders from many agencies responded to Lake Minatare. The Scotts Bluff County Communications Center received two calls that sounded like different circumstances. The first call, at 3:36 p.m., reported “a 16-year-old male came here and advised he was hit by a tree and is hurting pretty...

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO