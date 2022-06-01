ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Wolf urges action on $2,000 direct payments

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXPa1_0fxNVHe200

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to many Pennsylvanians.

“The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean painful decisions like paying for food or rent,” Wolf said. “I see that pain in communities across Pennsylvania and I want to talk about solutions. I want to put $2,000 checks into the hands of Pennsylvanians and families that need it.”

Erie coach, daughter walk for a cause over 300 miles to D.C.

Wolf has proposed the PA Opportunity Program, which would see the direct payments come from $500 million of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The payments would go to Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less.

The program aims to help families who are still economically recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, or support them with covering pandemic-related costs and managing the current, every day increasing cost of living.

On Wednesday, Wolf urged the Republican-led General Assembly of the Pennsylvania Legislature to take action.

“Now is the time to act, and the bill has already been introduced in the General Assembly,” said Gov. Wolf. “To the Republican leaders in the General Assembly, I say let’s pass this bill now.”

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

He was joined by Rep. Emily Kinkead at West View HUB in Pittsburgh. In addition to Rep. Kinkead, the governor was joined by Senator Lindsey Williams, Scott Pavlot, founder of West View HUB, and stakeholders in the Pittsburgh community.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gene Barr: Turning Pa. around means meaningful tax reform

The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis famously said states are the “laboratories of democracy.” That still being the case, policymakers in Harrisburg would do well to note how the current state of affairs is being scored by governors of other states — and, in turn, chart a new course by embracing pro-growth tax and regulatory reform during upcoming budget negotiations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Calls for Property Tax Relief to Help Older Adults

STEELTON, PA — Department of Aging Secretary Robert Torres and Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead were joined by Rep. Patty Kim and community leaders on Friday to echo Governor Tom Wolf’s call for the Pennsylvania General Assembly to immediately use a portion of the $1.7 billion in unspent American Rescue Plan Act dollars to help older adults and individuals with disabilities through property tax and rent rebates to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates

State Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver, who chairs the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, said Thursday that his bill will “modernize” Pennsylvania’s dog law and “ensure it is being executed as it was intended.” The post Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Williams
Polarbear

Democratic governor nominee Nan Whaley: An estimated 7.4 million Ohioans to receive $350 checks if she is elected

Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley announced her plan to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation, by providing Ohio families with an inflation rebate of $350. The current plan would send $350 to residents earning less than $80,000 annually and $750 to couples making making $160,000 or less a year. More than 7.4 million Ohio residents stand to benefit from this proposal, if enacted.
OHIO STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Can Mastriano make voters re-register?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state’s most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone re-register if they want to vote again. The concept flatly violates federal law, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Direct Payments#Politics State#Politics Governor#Wjet Wfxp#Pennsylvanians#Republican#The General Assembly
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. While in Pittsburgh today, Governor Wolf said Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. The state has about two-billion dollars in ARPA funds that must be spent by the end of 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Republican Senate ballot recount continues

The recount of the Republican Senate ballots continued at the Erie County Courthouse Thursday. Election office staff are close to finishing the recount of the ballots for Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz So far, 52,000 of the 55,000 ballots have been rescanned to be reported to the Department of State by noon on June 8. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy