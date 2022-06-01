ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County family shares story after their 7-year-old son dies from bacterial meningitis

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little boy in Southwest Florida died only days after getting bacterial meningitis. Theo Filus was only in first grade when he contracted it, and doctors have no idea how. Pictures, drawings, and letters still lay on top of Theo’s bed. His mother can’t bear to move...

WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police arrest man accused of beating baby

A Fort Myers man was arrested after police say he beat a 7-month-old. Jaquon James Truvillion, 26, faces a charge of aggravated child abuse. According to an arrest report from the Fort Myers Police Department, a woman arrived at her home on Tuesday to find her baby at the foot of the bed while Truvillion slept.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

A Lee County man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday evening for the molestation in 2020 of a child his mother had once babysat. According to state attorney documents, Alfredo Alejandro Navarrete, 34, of Villas, received his life sentence after a two-day trial led a jury to find him guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation on Southwest 10th Terrace in Cape Coral

A death investigation at Southwest Tenth Terrace had Cape Coral police block off both sides of the street Saturday morning. Community police cars blocked off the area and several lines of police tape stretched across the perimeter. Cape Coral resident, Bay DeMarco, said “I seen a cop car this corner...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Virtual baby shower at Collier County wildlife hospital Saturday

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida’s von Arx Wildlife Hospital is hosting a virtual wildlife hospital baby shower on Saturday. The hospital treats injured, sick and orphaned animals and is hoping to raise awareness and support for its youngest patients. The baby shower takes place on Saturday, but you can begin streaming right away at the Conservancy of Southwest Florida website.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

Accurate tracking for the millions at Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — With millions of people coming to Fort Myers Beach each year to relax and unwind, anyone in the line of work of keeping people safe also understands the challenges. “We get people from all over the world,” Scott Wirth, the director of operations for...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Pedestrian killed in Cleveland Avenue crash in Fort Myers

A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers early Saturday morning. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers are at the scene of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Hill Avenue. This is a developing story and...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

High living costs may force some SW Florida families out of the area

The price of living in paradise is growing, and soon, some families may be forced out of Southwest Florida. Marissa Stafford is a Southwest Florida native, born and raised. She says recently, she’s had to work multiple jobs to support her family. They rented the same house for years, where they were happy.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Off Our Couch

The Attack OF The No-See-Ums On Sanibel Island, Florida: How To Avoid The Pain!

It was the 4th of July weekend, a weekend normally spent traveling, celebrating, or both. Yet for us, the weekend meant more this year. It was time for a short getaway and a break from the uncertainty and stress of the times. My wife and I had been wanting to visit the shell-covered sands on the beaches of Sanibel Island for quite some time. I even thought about the splendor of finding a coveted, full-size conch shell. I was certain this would be a memorable trip for us and it was, but only because it was the most painful and irritating vacation we’ve ever had! When people experience pain, most sane people zealously attempt to avoid repeating the experience, so when you encounter ongoing pain while visiting somewhere, should you ever revisit that place again? That’s the question I’m pondering as I lay on the sofa lathering over $50 dollars of anti-itch creams and aloe on my hundreds of welts and bumps courtesy of Florida’s little-known pests called no-see-ums.
FLORIDA STATE

