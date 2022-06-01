ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Police: Suspect at large following robbery outside bank

By EAGLE STAFF REPORT
Bryan College Station Eagle
 3 days ago

College Station police said they are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a customer outside a bank Wednesday afternoon. At 2:47 p.m., the College Station Police Department posted on Twitter that...

Bryan College Station Eagle

Suspect arrested following attempted armed robbery

A Brenham man was arrested Wednesday night in relation to a robbery and shooting that occurred last week, police said. Kenneth Clark, 27, was charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated robbery, a first degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison and a fine of $10,000. According to...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Victims of shooting near Centerville identified

Four Tomball school district students and their grandfather were identified Friday as the victims killed Thursday in Leon County, allegedly by escaped convict Gonzalo Lopez. Brothers Waylon Collins, 18, Carson Collins, 16, and Hudson Collins, 11, along with 11-year-old cousin Bryson Collins, were named by Crime Stoppers Houston and the family’s pastor at a Friday news conference.
CENTERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

How was Gonzalo Lopez able to escape?

It was a relatively quiet evening in The Eagle newsroom Thursday. The last reporters were packing up to leave for the night. Then came word that convicted murderer Gonzalo Lopez — who escaped from a prison bus near Centerville three weeks ago — apparently had killed a family of five at a home along Texas 7 earlier in the day and had escaped in a white 1999 Chevrolet Silverado described as a “farm truck.”
CENTERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reviews recent data

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley reviewed its current public notification/alerting practices with media partners Thursday morning at Peace Lutheran Church in College Station. The meeting was an opportunity for media partners to solicit feedback, and learn more about the network and what it has been working on the last 20 months since moving to full-time operations. February 2021 was the last time the meeting was held (over Zoom).
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons

HOUSTON (AP) — Residents of Centerville had become more vigilant over the past three weeks as authorities searched for a murderer who had killed on behalf of Mexican drug cartels and who stabbed and injured the driver of a prison transport bus last month when he escaped custody not far from their small Texas town.
CENTERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 39 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County on Friday

State health officials reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Friday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,711 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 15 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley expands into Robertson County

The reach of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley has expanded into Robertson County with the first matches established in the Hearne school district. “Expanding out to Robertson County, there’s a huge potential to make an impact in the kids’ futures out there. They haven’t had an opportunity like this before,” said Kirsten Acosta, mentoring services manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

3 Bedroom Home in Somerville - $775,000

Beautiful custom home built in 2020 on over 12 acres in the popular Snook area of Deer Forest. This home has so many features and attention to details from when you step up to the front door and look up to the wood board ceilings on front and back porches, built with 2x6 studs, custom cabinets, solid wood interior doors, and wood work throughout, be amazed by the custom back door facing the back of the property-consisting of 3 doors that slide and fold in and open up completely to the back patio! The kitchen is massive with granite and a custom wine rack and island with under cabinet lighting and plugs hidden under the upper cabinets. Plug on living room floor. The pantry is a walk in with countertops and plugs too. Bonus loft for a cozy movie night. Master bedroom has doors right off back patio and bathroom features two shower heads in the walk in shower. Dryer and stove is setup for propane or electric. There is a whole home dehumidifier and air conditioned attic and spray foam insulation. On the exterior there is a huge pond stocked with catfish, perch and an automatic feeder, 50 Amp RV hookup next to it for the guests, pole barn for the toys, 250 gallon underground propane tank, gas stubbed out on back patio for a gas grill, the property is perimeter fenced with goat wire, carport is wired, insulated well house with a water softener, aerobic system and two access gates and driveways onto property. Don't miss out on this well cared for and well built home!
SOMERVILLE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

BCS Habitat for Humanity receives $5K grant, plans to build home and subdivision

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity nonprofit organization was presented a $5,000 check from the State Farm Insurance Agency of BCS to go toward building a home in Bryan for a family in need. Habitat accepted the Good Neighbor Citizenship grant from State Farm through their homeownership program at the Habitat...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bombers rally in eighth inning to beat Cane Cutters 6-4 in home opener

Brazos Valley’s quiet night at the plate enjoyed a wake-up call in the eighth inning as the Bombers came from behind to beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 6-4 in their home opener at Edible Field on Thursday night. The Bombers tied the Texas Collegiate League game at 2 with...
BASEBALL
Bryan College Station Eagle

Late extra-base power lifts Aggies into winners' bracket final at College Station Regional

The Texas A&M baseball team is good enough to hit its way to Omaha, Nebraska, but probably not with singles. The Aggies had 12 straight one-baggers until Troy Claunch’s double in the seventh inning ended the team’s power outage. A two-run homer by Austin Bost in the next inning gave the Aggies the lead, and Kole Kaler’s solo shot in the ninth capped a wild 9-6 victory over Louisiana on Saturday night at Blue Bell Park.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Departure from holy scripture hurts us

This letter is in response to June 2 opinion column, "Cruel indifference to violence against children." Pardon my French, but what a crock! Why does The Eagle print such bias, coming from the Los Angeles Times no less?. This is not journalism. It is propaganda (see Webster’s definition for this...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

