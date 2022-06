PAMPA, Texas (KVII) — The Pampa Police Department issued a warning about a text message scam using the names of local pastors to target victims. “Hi _____. I pray that you and yours are a safe and well. Do you have a moment? I have a request I need you to handle discreetly. I am currently busy in a prayer session, no calls so just reply my text. ~Pastor *Insert local Pastor’s name*"

