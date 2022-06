A missing St. Clair County woman has been located and the man believed responsible for her kidnapping is in custody. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, 52 year old Gabriel Charles Wagner is accused of forcing his estranged wife into his vehicle during the early morning hours Wednesday at her home on Pointe Drive in East China Township. He is also believed to have assaulted a 47 year old male who was at the residence at the time of the incident.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO