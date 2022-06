BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man who allegedly fled the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Storrow Drive Saturday morning was arrested, according to state police. According to officials, Miguel Rodriguez, 36, is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in injury or death and failure to stop or yield, after allegedly striking Brandon Jennings, 22, of Marlborough with his car.

LYNN, MA ・ 19 HOURS AGO