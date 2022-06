Kane McGukin has 13 years of wealth management experience spanning brokerage and institutional equity sales. He is an independent registered investment advisor. As the calendar neared September 2021, the money printer had slowed and individuals were beginning to tire from the toils of trading a basket of work-from-home stocks. At this point, COVID-19 was over, the crash was old news and lockdowns were nearing two years old. Most were looking to shift their focus to something new. Something like getting back to what used to be their real day jobs.

