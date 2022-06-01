3 Colorado donut shops make Yelp’s Top 100

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Yelp just released its top 100 donut shops for 2022 ahead of National Donut Day. Colorado has three locations that made the list of the best.

From glazed donuts to cake donuts, and even giant fritters, there’s something for everyone. If your mouth is watering at the thought of a donut right now, you’re not alone.

7. Coming in at number seven on Yelp’s Top 100 list is Sweet Coloradough in Glenwood Springs

“Unlike typical store-bought or large chain store doughnuts, Sweet Coloradough provides decadent doughnuts that are satisfyingly delicious and lightly sweetened with honey in each scrumptious bite. As a result, our doughnuts are hand made fresh every day. From glazed, old-fashioned, cake and raised doughnuts to fritters, cinnamon rolls, twists and bear claws, you won’t be disappointed,” Sweet Coloradough shared on its website.

Yelp said Sweet Coloradough is known for its “light and flaky” cronut and apple fritter.

Sweet Coloradough is closed on Tuesday but open every other day of the week from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

21. Coming in at number 21 on Yelp’s Top 100 list is Mr Donuts in Lone Tree

“This has been my local favorite for quite a while. A wonderful family run establishment with great donuts of all kinds. Personally I’m a fan of the apple fritters,” Yelper Chris P. from Highlands Ranch shared.

“The best donuts we have found! All the varieties are great but the glazed are just the best. They are that perfect fluffy you want in a donut. Don’t go too late as they definitely run out as the day goes,” Yelper Emily L. from Centennial shared.

Mr. Donuts is open 6 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

96. Coming in at number 96 on Yelp’s Top 100 list Donut Haus in Estes Park

“Only had glazed donut but these were good!! Flaky with a smooth glaze. My niece loved the sprinkled donuts. Check this place out,” Jessica T. said on Yelp .

“Best donuts in town, hands down! Owners and staff are amazingly kind people. Do yourself and your family/friends/coworkers a favor and go pick up a couple dozen in the morning! Yeast donuts are soooo good! Filled donuts – delish! Cheesecake topped cinnamon roll??? Decadent!” Somer H. said on Yelp .

Donut Haus is open from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

National Donut Day is on Friday, June 3.

