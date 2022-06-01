Girl Scouts award ‘highest honor’ to 10-year-old killed in Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (KNX) – The Girl Scouts paid tribute to one of the 19 victims in the Uvalde elementary school shooting.

“Last week, Girl Scouts of the USA posthumously bestowed upon Amerie Jo Garza, 10, of Uvalde, Texas, one of the highest honors in Girl Scouting: the Bronze Cross,” the organization announced. “The Bronze Cross is awarded for saving or attempting to save life at the risk of the Girl Scout’s own life.”

In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Garza’s father, Angel, revealed his daughter used the cell phone she got for her birthday two weeks prior to call 911 during the shooting.

"She was just trying to call authorities, and I guess he just shot her," Garza said .

Garza’s family received the Bronze Cross from the Girl Scouts during the 10-year-old’s funeral Tuesday.

In addition to the honor, the organization paid tribute with a Presentation of Colors.

“We will carry her story with us always and ensure her brave actions will endure for generations,” the organization said .

