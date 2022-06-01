ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in serious condition after hit and run in Indio Tuesday night

By Paul Albani-Burgio, Palm Springs Desert Sun
An adult man is in "serious but stable condition" after he was hit by a car in Indio Tuesday night.

Indio Police received a call at about 9:20 p.m. reporting that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian on Highway 111, between Monroe Street and Las Palmas Road, Indio Police Spokesperson Benjamin Guitron said. The pedestrian was found in the roadway and transported to a hospital.

Guitron said the car involved in the crash fled before officers arrived. Witnesses told officers that a vehicle seen leaving the area appeared to be either black or silver, although it is unknown which direction the vehicle went.

The victim is expected to survive. Guitron said anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Indio Police at 760-391-4051.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

