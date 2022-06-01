ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

FBI releases photos, vehicle description in Kent bank robbery; $5,000 reward offered

By Jeff Saunders, Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 3 days ago
The Cleveland office of the FBI released photos Wednesday of a getaway vehicle used by a suspect in an armed robbery at Kent's Huntington Bank branch Tuesday morning.

The FBI says the vehicle appears to be a 2008-2012 gray or silver Honda Accord with missing bumper or front passenger quarter-panel damage.

The suspect is identified as having a large build, wearing a pink sweatshirt and COVID mask and carrying a pink purse. Kent police previously said the mask was pink, the purse was beige and the suspect of unknown gender was wearing a stocking hat.

Police said they responded to a robbery at the bank at 101 E. Main St. at a little after 9 a.m. The bank reported that the person entered the bank, pointed a firearm at the teller and presented a note demanding money. The person placed the money into the purse and fled the bank.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force and Huntington Bank say they are are appreciative of any new pertinent information. Individuals providing assistance can request anonymity when calling the FBI at 216-522-1400. A $5,000 reward is being offered by Huntington Bank.

