COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- An accused killer is dead and SLED is investigating after a shootout with law enforcement Friday afternoon. Friday morning, a quiet neighborhood in West Columbia was the scene of a shootout between law enforcement and a gunman. The gunman has been identified as 19-year-old Tyler Boages. He was free on bail on a murder charge in Richland County dating back to December of 2020, that killed a man and sent a car crashing into a building alongside Broad River Road.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO