Jonathan Vaughn of Coffee County will be sentenced Friday, June 3, 2022, on an aggravated assault charge that he pleaded guilty to earlier this year. An accusation filed in the Superior Court of Coffee County stated Vaughn, 59, was arrested last year after he "willingly and knowingly assaulted" Harry Andrews by shooting him with a .22 caliber firearm on July 14, 2021, between the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The shooting occurred in Vaughn's yard at his residence in Coffee County.

COFFEE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO