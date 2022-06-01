ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts CB Kenny Moore II, unhappy with contract, misses second week of OTAs

By Joel A. Erickson, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Jg21_0fxNScAE00

INDIANAPOLIS — Pro Bowl cornerback Kenny Moore II is not at the Colts’ organized team activities this week, a source told IndyStar on Wednesday.

Moore II has not participated in either of the team’s OTAs because he’s unhappy with his contract and believes he’s underpaid, given his play over the past two seasons and his importance to the team’s defense.

The 26-year-old cornerback is scheduled to make $6.75 million in 2022 and $8.245 million in 2023, the final two years of the four-year extension that he signed in June 2019, a deal that made him the league’s highest paid slot cornerback at the time.

Moore II has not told the Colts whether he plans to skip the team’s mandatory minicamp next week. If Moore does miss the minicamp, he can be fined for missing the three days of practice.

“Have not talked to him about next week at this point,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said.

Moore II is not the only Colt who hasn’t been spotted on the field in any capacity through two days of organized team activities.

Veteran defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and starting strong safety Khari Willis have not been spotted at any point the past two weeks.

Get tickets:Colts linebacker guest speaker for Sunday's Indiana High School Sports Awards

Under the rules of the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, players cannot be forced to participate in OTAs. The only part of the offseason program that’s mandatory is the three-day minicamp next week.

“All voluntary at this point,” Reich said. “I’ve been in communication with those guys. Each one is a different thing, but we’ve got great attendance right now. It’s all voluntary, so we’ll just take it week by week.”

