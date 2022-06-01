Simon Pagenaud believes Meyer Shank Racing is capable of a street win in 2022. Detroit is up next.

If Meyer Shank Racing has taken the team-wide strides that Sunday’s 7th and 8th-place finishes in the Indianapolis 500 might suggest, then this coming Sunday’s Detroit Grand Prix may be the proper barometer to confirm it.

Team newcomer and series veteran Simon Pagenaud told IndyStar he believes wins are possible for the newly-expanded two-car team as soon as this year, and when pressed on where he thought MSR had the best shot, the Frenchman suggested one of the three remaining street course races on the calendar. Though the team has been no slouch on ovals, producing six top-10s in nine starts since the start of the 2021 campaign, both Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves lamented a lack in top-end speed that left both drivers unable to challenge Chip Ganassi Racing drivers once they worked their way through poor starting spots Sunday.

But on street courses, where MSR has produced four top-10s over the same span, Pagenaud feels they have a shot to. Detroit, conveniently, is up next.

“I think these last two races have been great, and if we can repeat days like today, where when we don’t have a car to win and still finish top-8 or top-6, that’s a really good day,” Pagenaud said. “And now, we’re 8th in the championship, which is a really good nugget and gives us a lot of momentum going forward.”

Coming into Sunday’s 500, Pagenaud and Castroneves had some serious work on their hands to try to work their way into the conversation for the final 50 laps after a frustrating qualifying Day 1 the previous weekend. Afterward, Mike Shank told IndyStar the defending 500 winner called what he bluntly described as a “WTF” meeting to discuss what happened that led to two of the previous three 500 winners qualifying 16th and 27th. When he won in 2021, Castroneves had qualified 8th.

And yet, Pagenaud said both crews and the team at-large took the constructive criticism in-stride. Castroneves’ acknowledgement that just because they were a relatively new two-car effort shouldn’t mean they shouldn’t expect to run near the front helped change the course of the run-up to the 500.

“There’s a lot of confidence, but in a good way,” Pagenaud said of the atmosphere around the team during 500 Media Day May 26. “It’s not arrogant, it’s not cocky. It’s confident. It’s about making the right decision with confidence and nobody getting too excited,” Pagenaud said. “This was the most relaxed qualifying day I’ve ever had at Indy. We knew what we had to do, and we were trying to get a second shot, and we were in line and it rained.

“At the end of the day, we excelled great at extracting everything we had at the time, and we did the best we could.”

Both drivers said throughout the month they had supreme confidence in their race cars, and after the race, both attested to how incredible their respective cars’ handling was in traffic as Castroneves ultimately made up 20 spots and Pagenaud eight. It’s the type of drivability most teams dream of. But when they reached the front back that virtually all day included a couple 0f Ganassi and Arrow McLaren SP cars, both drivers saw they lacked the speed to set their sights any higher. Having been jockeying with Alexander Rossi (5th) and Conor Daly (6th) in that final restart with two laps to go, ultimately Castroneves and Pagenaud settled for a couple spots back, but both felt that had they qualified far better, it may not have mattered much in the end.

“I don’t think we had the speed to fight. We could’ve tried, but I just don’t think we had anything for Ganassi,” Castroneves said. “They were just too strong. You see how hard it is to have one or two good cars, and they brought five. A 4 mph difference? You can fight that, but it’s going to be hard to beat.”

High-level speed on a 2.5-mile oval, of course, is something the MSR squad will have the next 11 months to work on, with only short ovals at Iowa and WWT Raceway the rest of the way. But Pagenaud said the principle of the result should be the team’s biggest takeaway: if you don’t have the car to fight for the win, as Castroneves did in the 500 in 2021, it’s best not to set unrealistic expectations on results or fight too hard for something that isn’t there.

A year ago with Jack Harvey, the team was often rolling the dice on strategies for potential podiums that tended not to work out – and when they didn’t, they were left, say, 17th instead of 7th or 8th. Those results only applied more pressure and the team appeared to crumble at times in the pits, along with a communication error in qualifying at Mid-Ohio that ended in a crash and starting in the back. Whether it’s the 500 victory and spending a few weeks at a track as the defending champs or the fresh veteran faces that have given a new perspective on how the team operates, it feels as if MSR is a bit more relaxed in 2022, despite running its first full-season as a two-car program.

After by far its best race day, in terms of combined performances across two cars, Pagenaud hopes this momentum can continue after a patchy start to the season. Both he and Castroneves put together other top-10s before the 500 (Pagenaud 8th at Texas and 2nd on the IMS road course, and Castroneves 9th at Long Beach), but for this expansion to be a success, those will have to become the exception and not the norm.

And occasionally, as Pagenaud said, he hopes there’s even more to be had.

“I’m impressed to see the speed in which we’re getting better every race,” Pagenaud said Sunday. “Obviously, I want to win, but we weren’t going to today, so it’s satisfying nonetheless.”

