Henrietta, NY

Girls lacrosse: Rush-Henrietta breaks through in Class A, HF-L wins 10th straight in C

By Bob Chavez, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

The journey has been long and at times frustrating for the Rush-Henrietta girls.

But finally, they are at the top of the Section V lacrosse world.

The Royal Comets turned to a stifling defense in the second half to secure a 9-5 win over Pittsford and their first Class A lacrosse championship since 2008. R-H lost to Pittsford in the last two Class A finals by identical 7-6 scores.

And on Tuesday, the top-seeded Royal Comets (15-3) took a 4-3 lead into the half. The No. 2 Panthers (14-4) came into the game with a bit of momentum as winners of 10 straight. But the offense dried up in the second half while R-H, which had lost three of its final five games of the regular season that included a 7-6 decision to Pittsford on May 4, found its groove.

The Comets scored five second-half goals while keeping Pittsford off the board.

Avery Roberts led R-H with three goals and Lena Cox and Catrina Rowe each scored two. Kate DeWald and Megan Schillinger each had a goal and an assist and Angelina Oechsle made four saves.

R-H advances to the state quarterfinals to play a Section VI team on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pittsford Sutherland.

Class C

This class has been about Honeoye Falls-Lima for the last nine seasons and the 10th was no different.

The No. 1 Cougars (10-8) rolled to an 18-8 victory over No. 2 Geneva (9-8) to win their ninth straight Class C championship and 13th in the last 14 seasons. HF-L has defeated seven different opponents over that span.

On Tuesday, both ends of the field were flexing for the Cougars. The 18 goals is the third-highest scoring game of the season for HF-L and the eight goals-allowed is an example of just how difficult it is to find shooting space against the tough HF-L defense. The Cougars have won their 10 straight titles with an average margin of victory of 10.5 goals.

On Tuesday, eight different HF-L players scored, led by the four goals and three assists of Whitley Easton, four goals from Clare Ruff and three goals from Shaye Angelo. Jenna Bovenzi added two goals and three assists and Paige Kidd scored two while Katie Adams, Maeve O’Brien and Camryn Trybuskiewicz each scored once to support the five-save effort of Lily Brady in goal.

For Geneva, Rylie McGhan scored three goals, Sophie Heieck had two goals and an assist and Grace Validzic and Allyson Bucklin each scored one. Sophia Cosentino made nine saves.

HF-L advances to the state quarterfinals against the Section VI champion on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Pittsford Sutherland.

