PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, now a Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, is offering an update on his health following a stroke and surgery to implant a pacemaker during last month's election.First learning of his A-fib diagnosis in 2017, Fetterman said he never followed up with his doctors or treatment and he calls that a mistake. "As my doctor said, I should have taken my health more seriously," Fetterman said in a statement. "The stroke I suffered on May 13 didn't come out of nowhere. Like so many others, and so many men in particular, I avoided going...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO