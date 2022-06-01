ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The All-Time Golden State Warriors Starting 5 Could Create A Dynasty of Their Own

By Andrew Mark Wilhelm
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During the 2015-16 NBA Season, the Golden State Warriors won a record 73 games during the regular season only to be denied the title of Greatest Team Of All Time by an unwarranted suspension in the Finals. Golden State used the mantra “strength in numbers.”. It was a...

Comments / 0

The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
The Spun

Kevin Durant Reacts To Wild Celtics-Warriors Fourth Quarter

The Boston Celtics put together a jaw-dropping run in the fourth quarter to steal Game 1 of the NBA Finals away from the Golden State Warriors. Boston opened up the final period with an avalanche of 3-pointers, knocking down nine attempts from the beyond the arc. Al Horford led the charge my making all four of the shots he took during the final 12 minutes.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Tatum arrives in style for NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Jayson Tatum has been dreaming of playing in the NBA Finals for his whole life. He made sure to dress for the occasion.The 24-year-old Celtics superstar showed up to Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday night sporting a rather fashionable half-pinstriped blazer, featuring a pink shoulder, some leopard print cuffs, and an eye-catching right lapel.  The fashion choice was bold enough to draw the attention of GQ Sports.A day before Game 1, Tatum spoke of the "surreal" dream that he's living by playing in the Finals."I just kind of revert it back to being a kid, watching the Finals every year growing up," Tatum said. "Every kid can imagine themselves being in the NBA and being in the Finals, but actually living out your dream in real time is a surreal feeling. Sometimes you've gotta pinch yourself, right? I walk in, I see this backdrop and it's like, damn, I am in the Finals. So I'm just trying to take all this in and just enjoy the moment."
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Gary Payton II’s comment about dating women goes viral

Gary Payton II went viral ahead of the NBA Finals due to his funny comment about his dating preferences. Payton was interviewed by Guillermo from “The Jimmy Kimmel Show” on Wednesday, a day ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Guillermo is known for the wacky questions he asks athletes, and his line of questioning to Payton was no exception.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Did The Warriors Make The Wrong Pick?

The Golden State Warriros drafted James Wiseman with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and they passed on the opportunity to draft All-Star LaMelo Ball. The Warriros are in the NBA Finals taking on the Boston Celtics, and the series begins on Thursday night in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
Lakers Nation

Warriors’ Klay Thompson Eager To Face Celtics In 2022 NBA Finals After Growing Up As Lakers Fan

The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors will square off in the 2022 NBA Finals, a nightmare matchup for Los Angeles Lakers fans. The Celtics and the Warriors belong among the Lakers’ archenemies. However, the rivalry with Boston has been way more storied, which was reflected in Lakers Nation’s poll that showed an overwhelming majority of L.A. fans will root for Golden State in the Finals.
All 76ers

Andre Drummond Shares Message Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Andre Drummond’s first season with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t very last long. However, he made quite the impact during his time playing with the Sixers. During the 2021 offseason, the Sixers lost their veteran backup Dwight Howard, who re-signed to the Los Angeles Lakers after they allowed him ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum On Having A Tough Childhood And Financial Struggles: “I Remember Coming Home And It Being A Pink Eviction Notice On The House And My Mom Crying The Whole Night And Me Being Upset.”

Getting drafted into the NBA can quite literally change someone's life. Many athletes have gone from living in poverty during their childhood to making millions of dollars after playing in the NBA. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is one such player. During his childhood, Tatum didn't have much to his...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Draymond Green Has Honest Reaction To Game 1 Loss

The Golden State Warriors entered the fourth quarter of Game 1 with a 12-point lead, but that quickly disappeared because of the Boston Celtics' hot shooting from downtown. Following the tough loss to start the 2022 NBA Finals, Warriors star Draymond Green revealed that he's not worried about his team's outlook for the rest of the series.
NBA
